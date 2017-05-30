Norwalk Fire Department Receives $43K Grant For New Thermal Cameras
The city of Norwalk has received a $43,000 grant from FEMA to purchase thermal imaging cameras to help firefighters see through darkness or smoke and search for cameras. The $43,619 Assistance to Firefighters Grant was announced by U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy and U.S. Rep. Jim Himes Thursday at the Norwalk Fire Department headquarters.
