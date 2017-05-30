Norwalk Fire Department Receives $43K Grant For New Thermal Cameras

The city of Norwalk has received a $43,000 grant from FEMA to purchase thermal imaging cameras to help firefighters see through darkness or smoke and search for cameras. The $43,619 Assistance to Firefighters Grant was announced by U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy and U.S. Rep. Jim Himes Thursday at the Norwalk Fire Department headquarters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.