Norwalk drug dealer sentenced to federal prison
A Norwalk drug dealer was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison Friday for distribution of heroin and violating the conditions of his supervised release. Anthony "Ace" Scullark, 31, of Norwalk, was sentenced to 40 months of imprisonment by U.S. District Judge Victor Bolden in Bridgeport, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SHU Student Charged With Making Up Rape Story M...
|4 hr
|BPT
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford
|Thu
|VictorOrians
|1
|PA man sentenced to 19 years for Connecticut ro...
|Jun 14
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09)
|Jun 12
|Theresa Stanton
|39
|Pride in the Park continues to exceed expectations
|Jun 11
|BPT
|1
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jun 10
|Tom
|76
|Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash at Jennings...
|Jun 7
|BPT
|4
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC