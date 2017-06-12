Norwalk drug dealer sentenced to fede...

Norwalk drug dealer sentenced to federal prison

Connecticut Post

A Norwalk drug dealer was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison Friday for distribution of heroin and violating the conditions of his supervised release. Anthony "Ace" Scullark, 31, of Norwalk, was sentenced to 40 months of imprisonment by U.S. District Judge Victor Bolden in Bridgeport, police said.

