Norwalk Board of Ed Approves Reconciled 2017-18 School Year Budget
The Norwalk Board of Education approved a reconciled 2017-18 school year budget on Tuesday that avoided some cuts while still going through with some others. The total operating budget approved on Tuesday was $184 million, according to the Hour.
