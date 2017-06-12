Norwalk Authorities Respond To False ...

Norwalk Authorities Respond To False Report Of Hostage Situation

Norwalk authorities were sent out on reports of a shooting and hostage situation on Thursday that turned out to be little more than a prank call, according to The Hour. The call was placed from an Ohio phone number around 10 p.m. Police and medical responders arrived on East Rocks Road on reports that a woman shot her father in the head.

