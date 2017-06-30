New paintings by Darien artist Jan Dilenschneider are being shown in Norwalk.
The painter is the only living American artist to have her work on display at the Grand Palais in Paris. Her work has also been featured for the past four years at a gallery in the bohemian Le Marais district in Paris.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|22 hr
|Forest
|5
|Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At No...
|Thu
|Gavone
|2
|Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par...
|Jun 21
|Was phartz
|4
|CT father, son arrested after teen injured duri...
|Jun 21
|MarshallS
|2
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|Jun 20
|Jim bob otter
|8
|Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09)
|Jun 20
|ron russo
|10
|Twins look back on nearly a century in Connecticut
|Jun 17
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC