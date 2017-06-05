Man Sentenced For Trading Gun Used In Norwalk Shooting For Drugs

A crack cocaine addict from Long Island was sentenced after officials said he illegally sold 10 guns to drug dealers in Bridgeport, including one that was later used in a Norwalk shooting. Scott Liff, 47, was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for selling guns in exchange for drugs, according to Deirdre M. Daly, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

