Man left with broken leg after boat collision
Darien Police are investigating a boat accident where two vessels collided on the Long Island Sound during a Sunday morning outing, leaving one of the passengers with serious injuries. On June 25 around 9:45 a.m., a 36-foot power-operated sailboat collided with a 20-foot boat when the 40-year-old Jersey City man operating the sailboat - the lone occupant - left the boat running to retrieve an item below deck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At No...
|1 hr
|BPT
|1
|Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par...
|Jun 21
|Was phartz
|4
|CT father, son arrested after teen injured duri...
|Jun 21
|MarshallS
|2
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|Jun 20
|Jim bob otter
|8
|Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09)
|Jun 20
|ron russo
|10
|Twins look back on nearly a century in Connecticut
|Jun 17
|BPT
|1
|SHU Student Charged With Making Up Rape Story M...
|Jun 16
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC