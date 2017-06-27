Man left with broken leg after boat c...

Man left with broken leg after boat collision

Darien Police are investigating a boat accident where two vessels collided on the Long Island Sound during a Sunday morning outing, leaving one of the passengers with serious injuries. On June 25 around 9:45 a.m., a 36-foot power-operated sailboat collided with a 20-foot boat when the 40-year-old Jersey City man operating the sailboat - the lone occupant - left the boat running to retrieve an item below deck.

