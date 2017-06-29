Have You Seen Them? Norwalk Police Se...

Have You Seen Them? Norwalk Police Seek Info On Purse-Snatching

Police are searching for information on two possible suspects in a purse-snatching at the Pulse Point bus station on Burnell Boulevard in Norwalk, police said Thursday. A light-skinned black male wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt snatched the purse off the arm of the victim, police said.

