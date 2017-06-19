Have You Seen Him? Burglar Does Takeout From Norwalk Pizza Place
The suspect broke out the front window with rocks and then entered the pizza place. Once inside, the suspect took the cash register before fleeing in a small sedan, possibly a Toyota.
