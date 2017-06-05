Get Ready To Bounce At Pump It Up Norwalk
Looking for a family-friendly activity this weekend? Check out Pump It Up , part of the nation's largest franchise of giant, indoor inflatable playgrounds. This wonderland of multi-colored inflatables is having its grand reopening in Norwalk Sunday, June 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is $5 per child with all proceeds donated to KEYS , a non-profit providing music education to at-risk children in Bridgeport.
