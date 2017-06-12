Former Greenwich resident Chris Morin...

Former Greenwich resident Chris Morin dies; family redirects...

The family of a former Greenwich resident who was the subject of an online account to help pay for medical care now is using the account to help pay for burial costs and bills. Chris Morin , a former resident of Riverside and a 1988 graduate of Greenwich High School , was seeking help paying for medical care after he was diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer when he died Tuesday of a pulmonary embolism.

