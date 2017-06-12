Former DAC president returns home to play at gala fundraiser
Lew and Mary Green and The Ragtime Evolution will perform at the Darien Arts CenterA's first-ever gala, An Evening Under the Stars, taking place on Saturday, June 24th in Darien, CT. Lew and Mary Green and The Ragtime Evolution will perform at the Darien Arts CenterA's first-ever gala, An Evening Under the Stars, taking place on Saturday, June 24th in Darien, CT.
