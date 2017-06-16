Florida Governor to visit state to recruit Connecticut businesses to move
Florida's governor will be in Connecticut next week but he's not coming to get decent pizza or see the Mark Twain House, his plan is to steal Connecticut businesses. That's the goal of the trip, to try to lure owners of Connecticut businesses to the sunshine state with what Governor Rick Scott says is a much more business-friendly environment.
