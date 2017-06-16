Florida Governor to visit state to re...

Florida Governor to visit state to recruit Connecticut businesses to move

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

Florida's governor will be in Connecticut next week but he's not coming to get decent pizza or see the Mark Twain House, his plan is to steal Connecticut businesses. That's the goal of the trip, to try to lure owners of Connecticut businesses to the sunshine state with what Governor Rick Scott says is a much more business-friendly environment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford Thu VictorOrians 1
News PA man sentenced to 19 years for Connecticut ro... Wed Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09) Jun 12 Theresa Stanton 39
News Pride in the Park continues to exceed expectations Jun 11 BPT 1
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Jun 10 Tom 76
News Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash at Jennings... Jun 7 BPT 4
News The Tasty Yolk in Bridgeport among country's be... Jun 7 BPT 3
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,927 • Total comments across all topics: 281,804,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC