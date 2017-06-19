FASB board member meets with NAFCU, talks CECL

During a meeting yesterday with Financial Accounting Standards Board Member Hal Schroeder, NAFCU discussed credit unions' concerns with the "current expected credit loss" standard that FASB finalized in June 2016. NAFCU President and CEO Dan Berger, along with Director of Research and Chief Economist Curt Long, Director of Regulatory Affairs Alexander Monterrubio and Regulatory Affairs Counsel Ann Kossachev, met with Schroeder and Todd Cranford, FASB's head of government affairs and external relations.

