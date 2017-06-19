FASB board member meets with NAFCU, talks CECL
During a meeting yesterday with Financial Accounting Standards Board Member Hal Schroeder, NAFCU discussed credit unions' concerns with the "current expected credit loss" standard that FASB finalized in June 2016. NAFCU President and CEO Dan Berger, along with Director of Research and Chief Economist Curt Long, Director of Regulatory Affairs Alexander Monterrubio and Regulatory Affairs Counsel Ann Kossachev, met with Schroeder and Todd Cranford, FASB's head of government affairs and external relations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NAFCU.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|Tue
|Jim bob otter
|8
|Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09)
|Tue
|ron russo
|10
|Twins look back on nearly a century in Connecticut
|Jun 17
|BPT
|1
|SHU Student Charged With Making Up Rape Story M...
|Jun 16
|BPT
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford
|Jun 15
|VictorOrians
|1
|PA man sentenced to 19 years for Connecticut ro...
|Jun 14
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09)
|Jun 12
|Theresa Stanton
|39
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC