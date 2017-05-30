Fairfield Narcotics Detective Arraigned On Drug Stealing Charges
A Fairfield Police narcotics detective who is also the son of the mayor of Norwalk did not enter a plea when he appeared in court Friday on charges of stealing drugs from cases he was involved in, according to the Connecticut Post. Stephen Rilling, an 18-year veteran of the Fairfield Police Department, is accused of stealing heroin from the department for his own use, police said.
