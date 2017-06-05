Fairfield man accused of making false...

Fairfield man accused of making false statement

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Connecticut Post

A Fairfield man, who claimed he was an innocent bystander at a 2016 crash of a stolen car, is accused of making a false statement to police. Police were dispatched to two-car accident on July 21, 2016 at the intersection of Lowe Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash at Jennings... Wed BPT 4
News The Tasty Yolk in Bridgeport among country's be... Wed BPT 3
News Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08) Wed MichaelCWilson 219
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Jun 5 johnharby 557
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jun 1 Lottery Traitors ... 518
NEW CANAAN, the Ivory Tower of Fairfield County (Jul '07) May 31 Heitzler 36
News Bridgeport man allegedly assaulted his ex-girlf... May 25 BPT 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,021 • Total comments across all topics: 281,617,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC