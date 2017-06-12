Early dismissal for several Norwalk s...

Early dismissal for several Norwalk schools due to heat

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTNH

Norwalk Public Schools tweeted that there will be an early dismissal for all four middle schools, along with Cranbury Elementary School, Kendall Elementary School, Naramake Elementary School, Rowayton Elementary School, Silvermine Elementary School, Tracey Elementary School and Wolfpit Elementary School. 2-hour early dismissal TOMORROW due to heat for all 4 Middle Schools, Cranbury, Kendall, Naramake, Rowayton, Silvermine, Tracey & Wolfpit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09) 12 hr Theresa Stanton 39
News PA man sentenced to 19 years for Connecticut ro... 14 hr BPT 1
News Pride in the Park continues to exceed expectations Sun BPT 1
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Jun 10 Tom 76
News Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash at Jennings... Jun 7 BPT 4
News The Tasty Yolk in Bridgeport among country's be... Jun 7 BPT 3
News Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08) Jun 7 MichaelCWilson 219
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,882 • Total comments across all topics: 281,722,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC