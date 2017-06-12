Early dismissal for several Norwalk schools due to heat
Norwalk Public Schools tweeted that there will be an early dismissal for all four middle schools, along with Cranbury Elementary School, Kendall Elementary School, Naramake Elementary School, Rowayton Elementary School, Silvermine Elementary School, Tracey Elementary School and Wolfpit Elementary School. 2-hour early dismissal TOMORROW due to heat for all 4 Middle Schools, Cranbury, Kendall, Naramake, Rowayton, Silvermine, Tracey & Wolfpit.
