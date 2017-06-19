Duo has plans for LGBT club in Norwalk

Duo has plans for LGBT club in Norwalk

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Under founders Casey Fitzgerald and Nicholas Ruiz, Troupe429 plans to open in August 2017 a bar and performance space for the LGBT community at 3-5 Wall St. in Norwalk, Conn. Under founders Casey Fitzgerald and Nicholas Ruiz, Troupe429 plans to open in August 2017 a bar and performance space for the LGBT community at 3-5 Wall St. in Norwalk, Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par... 12 hr Was phartz 4
News CT father, son arrested after teen injured duri... 12 hr MarshallS 2
News Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09) Tue Jim bob otter 8
News Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09) Tue ron russo 10
News Twins look back on nearly a century in Connecticut Jun 17 BPT 1
News SHU Student Charged With Making Up Rape Story M... Jun 16 BPT 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford Jun 15 VictorOrians 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Wall Street
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,132 • Total comments across all topics: 281,940,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC