Driver in Bridgeport accident faces drug charges in Stamford

Allen Pearson, 37, of Bridgeport, was arrested for being in possession of the powerful hallucinogen PCP only hours after he ran into three pedestrians, pinning them against a wall. Allen Pearson, 37, of Bridgeport, was arrested for being in possession of the powerful hallucinogen PCP only hours after he ran into three pedestrians, pinning them against a wall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.