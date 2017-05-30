DOT: Work on rail projects delayed
Danbury Dockyard Project The Danbury Branch Dockyard Project consists of rail improvements from the the railroad main line near Washington Street to the crossing at Jennings Place. The project will electrify the southern portion of the Danbury Line, where it splits from the main line, to approximately one mile north in the area formally known as the Dockyard in Norwalk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Thu
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|NEW CANAAN, the Ivory Tower of Fairfield County (Jul '07)
|May 31
|Heitzler
|36
|Bridgeport man allegedly assaulted his ex-girlf...
|May 25
|BPT
|1
|Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI
|May 23
|kosher nostra
|5
|Entrepreneurs betting on book and record stores
|May 18
|BPT
|1
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|May 18
|BPT
|7
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Norwalk
|May 18
|VictorOrians
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC