DOT Delays Projects Linked To Walk Bridge Replacement In Norwalk
Two projects that need to be completed before the Department of Transportation can replace the Walk Bridge in Norwalk, will now begin in October instead of July as originally anticipated. The two projects are an interlocking project on the Metro-North New Haven Line between South Norwalk and Westport, and improving and electrifying the Danbury Branch Dockyard.
