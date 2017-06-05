DOT Begins Overnight Work On Route 1/...

DOT Begins Overnight Work On Route 1/Route 53 Intersection In Norwalk

Drivers can expect lane closures during nighttime construction work at the intersection of Westport Avenue and East Avenue in Norwalk. The Connecticut Department of Transportation is performing construction activities at the intersection of Westport Avenue and East Avenue , which will lead to lane restrictions at night.

