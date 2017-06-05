DOT Begins Overnight Work On Route 1/Route 53 Intersection In Norwalk
Drivers can expect lane closures during nighttime construction work at the intersection of Westport Avenue and East Avenue in Norwalk. The Connecticut Department of Transportation is performing construction activities at the intersection of Westport Avenue and East Avenue , which will lead to lane restrictions at night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Darien Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Tasty Yolk in Bridgeport among country's be...
|59 min
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash at Jennings...
|6 hr
|BPT
|1
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Mon
|johnharby
|557
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|NEW CANAAN, the Ivory Tower of Fairfield County (Jul '07)
|May 31
|Heitzler
|36
|Bridgeport man allegedly assaulted his ex-girlf...
|May 25
|BPT
|1
|Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI
|May 23
|kosher nostra
|5
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC