Deadlocked Escape Rooms is scheduled to open in the summer of 2017 at ...

16 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

The ownership of Deadlocked Escape Rooms has signed a lease to take 2,500 square feet at 1000 Hope St. in the city's Springdale section to host its venue for escape-room games. Deadlocked is scheduled to open in the summer.

