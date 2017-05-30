Darien Scouts create STEM curriculum for Norwalk summer camp
Darien High School seniors, from left, Lindsey Fagerstrom, Henry Keena and Jonathan Stimpson work at the library in Darien on May 23 creating STEM curriculum for a summer camp in Norwalk as part of their Boy Scout Venture crew. less Darien High School seniors, from left, Lindsey Fagerstrom, Henry Keena and Jonathan Stimpson work at the library in Darien on May 23 creating STEM curriculum for a summer camp in Norwalk as part of their Boy ... more DARIEN - Darien resident Pat Gentile has long been involved with the local Boy Scouts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Thu
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|NEW CANAAN, the Ivory Tower of Fairfield County (Jul '07)
|Wed
|Heitzler
|36
|Bridgeport man allegedly assaulted his ex-girlf...
|May 25
|BPT
|1
|Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI
|May 23
|kosher nostra
|5
|Entrepreneurs betting on book and record stores
|May 18
|BPT
|1
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|May 18
|BPT
|7
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Norwalk
|May 18
|VictorOrians
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC