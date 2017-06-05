Darien resident Jenna Hyman, 17, volunteers at the May 13, 2017 Person-to-Person "Stamp Out Hunger" food drive. On June 7, 2017, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated Fairfield County as having one of the 10 sharpest declines in weekly wages nationally in 2016, at $66 or the amount the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates the average American male spends weekly for food on a moderate budget.

