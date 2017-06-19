CTDOT to Start Construction of Two Ra...

CTDOT to Start Construction of Two Rail Projects in Norwalk in Fall 2017

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is announcing that two projects to be completed in advance of the Walk Railroad Bridge replacement project will begin in October, not July as originally anticipated. The delay is required to align the planned activities for these projects - the CP243 Interlocking Project and the Danbury Branch Dockyard - with other active projects in the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par... Wed Was phartz 4
News CT father, son arrested after teen injured duri... Wed MarshallS 2
News Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09) Jun 20 Jim bob otter 8
News Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09) Jun 20 ron russo 10
News Twins look back on nearly a century in Connecticut Jun 17 BPT 1
News SHU Student Charged With Making Up Rape Story M... Jun 16 BPT 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford Jun 15 VictorOrians 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Statement for Fairfield County was issued at June 23 at 4:02AM EDT

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,110 • Total comments across all topics: 281,966,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC