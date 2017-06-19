CTDOT to Start Construction of Two Rail Projects in Norwalk in Fall 2017
The Connecticut Department of Transportation is announcing that two projects to be completed in advance of the Walk Railroad Bridge replacement project will begin in October, not July as originally anticipated. The delay is required to align the planned activities for these projects - the CP243 Interlocking Project and the Danbury Branch Dockyard - with other active projects in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par...
|Wed
|Was phartz
|4
|CT father, son arrested after teen injured duri...
|Wed
|MarshallS
|2
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|Jun 20
|Jim bob otter
|8
|Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09)
|Jun 20
|ron russo
|10
|Twins look back on nearly a century in Connecticut
|Jun 17
|BPT
|1
|SHU Student Charged With Making Up Rape Story M...
|Jun 16
|BPT
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford
|Jun 15
|VictorOrians
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC