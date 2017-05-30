CT Valley Camera Club Hosts Director of Photography from a The Day,a Tomorrow
The June 5 meeting of the Connecticut Valley Camera Club will feature a presentation by Sean Elliot, Director of Photography at The Day in New London, Conn. The meeting will be held at In addition to overseeing The Day's staff of visual journalists, Elliot retains responsibilities as a photographer, documenting life in southeastern Connecticut.
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|NEW CANAAN, the Ivory Tower of Fairfield County (Jul '07)
|May 31
|Heitzler
|36
|Bridgeport man allegedly assaulted his ex-girlf...
|May 25
|BPT
|1
|Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI
|May 23
|kosher nostra
|5
|Entrepreneurs betting on book and record stores
|May 18
|BPT
|1
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|May 18
|BPT
|7
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Norwalk
|May 18
|VictorOrians
|1
