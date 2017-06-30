Cop pleads not guilty to stealing heroin, pills

Fairfield Police Detective Stephen Rilling appears at his arraignment in Bridgeport Superior Court on Friday. Rilling, son of Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling, is charged with third-degree computer crime, second-degree larceny by defrauding a public community, possession of narcotics, second-degree forgery, tampering with evidence and false entry by an officer or agent of a public community.

