Construction workers arrested in central Greenwich

17 hrs ago

According to the arrest report, "The workers involved in the construction worked together to take materials from the site without permission and place them into....their personal vehicles at the end of the day." Charged with larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny were: Torrence Austin , 28, of Ferris Ave., Norwalk; Jonathan Sequeira , 25, of Benedict St., Norwalk; and Casval Ward , 30, of Marlin Drive, Norwalk.

