Bobby Q's to join Waypointe development
Patrons of Colony Grill and Sedona Taphouse take in a sunny day on Thursday, June 22, 2017, at the interior courtyard of Pointe Place Market at the Waypointe development in Norwalk, Conn. Opening in 2015, the two restaurants were joined by Barcelona in 2016, but leasing activity has since slowed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par...
|Wed
|Was phartz
|4
|CT father, son arrested after teen injured duri...
|Wed
|MarshallS
|2
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|Jun 20
|Jim bob otter
|8
|Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09)
|Jun 20
|ron russo
|10
|Twins look back on nearly a century in Connecticut
|Jun 17
|BPT
|1
|SHU Student Charged With Making Up Rape Story M...
|Jun 16
|BPT
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford
|Jun 15
|VictorOrians
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC