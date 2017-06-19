Bobby Q's to join Waypointe development

Patrons of Colony Grill and Sedona Taphouse take in a sunny day on Thursday, June 22, 2017, at the interior courtyard of Pointe Place Market at the Waypointe development in Norwalk, Conn. Opening in 2015, the two restaurants were joined by Barcelona in 2016, but leasing activity has since slowed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.