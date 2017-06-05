Arts celebrated as economic driver in Fairfield County
Master of Ceremonies, actor James Naughton introduces keynote speaker Kelli O'Hara, one of Broadway's great leading ladies, and a Tony Award winning actor and singer at The Cultural Alliance of Fairfield County's Arts & Culture Empowerment Awards at The Shore and Country Club in Norwalk, Conn. on Wednesday, May 7, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash at Jennings...
|17 hr
|BPT
|4
|The Tasty Yolk in Bridgeport among country's be...
|17 hr
|BPT
|3
|Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08)
|23 hr
|MichaelCWilson
|219
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|NEW CANAAN, the Ivory Tower of Fairfield County (Jul '07)
|May 31
|Heitzler
|36
|Bridgeport man allegedly assaulted his ex-girlf...
|May 25
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC