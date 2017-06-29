Any Witnesses? $50K Reward Offered On...

Any Witnesses? $50K Reward Offered On 11th Anniversary Of Norwalk Murder

It's been 11 years since Laray Moore was shot and killed while sitting in his vehicle at Roodner Court in Norwalk. Do you know anything about what happened? The state of Connecticut is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Moore's death.

