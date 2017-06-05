Andrew Knight
The first court appearance for a New Canaan father accused of preventing a 911 call to help a teen injured during an underage drinking party at his home has been delayed until next month. Douglas Knight , 59, will be arraigned July 13 at state Superior Court in Norwalk.
