All Saints Catholic School celebrates graduation
All Saints Catholic School of Norwalk celebrated its annual eighth-grade graduation June 5 with 42 students receiving their diplomas before an audience of families, friends and school staff. All Saints Catholic School of Norwalk celebrated its annual eighth-grade graduation June 5 with 42 students receiving their diplomas before an audience of families, friends and school staff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|11 hr
|Tom
|76
|Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash at Jennings...
|Jun 7
|BPT
|4
|The Tasty Yolk in Bridgeport among country's be...
|Jun 7
|BPT
|3
|Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08)
|Jun 7
|MichaelCWilson
|219
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|NEW CANAAN, the Ivory Tower of Fairfield County (Jul '07)
|May 31
|Heitzler
|36
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC