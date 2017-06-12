After-School Activities Canceled In Norwalk Due To Heat
The after-school cancellations are at Nathan Hale, Ponus Ridge, Roton, West Rocks, Cranbury, Kendall, Naramake, Rowayton, Silvermine, Tracey and Wolfpit. Students are on a previously scheduled two-hour early dismissal on Tuesday and Wednesday, which is the last day of school.
