A nice, summer-like forecast for the weekend

The hottest day of the weekend will be on Sunday with temps near 90 in inland areas and in the mid-80s along the shore. The National Climate Predicition Center says temperatures through June 18 are expected to above normal for western Connecticut, including the down county panhandle in Greenwich, Stamford and Norwalk.

