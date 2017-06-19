A 2015 promotion for Wayback Burgers'...

A 2015 promotion for Wayback Burgers' "Free Shake Day".

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Wayback Burgers again marks the first day of summer Wednesday with a "free shake day" promotion offering one small black and white milkshake with no purchase required, limit one per customer while supplies last.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09) 1 hr Jim bob otter 8
News Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09) 3 hr ron russo 10
News Twins look back on nearly a century in Connecticut Jun 17 BPT 1
News SHU Student Charged With Making Up Rape Story M... Jun 16 BPT 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford Jun 15 VictorOrians 1
News PA man sentenced to 19 years for Connecticut ro... Jun 14 Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09) Jun 12 Theresa Stanton 39
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,709 • Total comments across all topics: 281,896,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC