A 2015 promotion for Wayback Burgers' "Free Shake Day".
Wayback Burgers again marks the first day of summer Wednesday with a "free shake day" promotion offering one small black and white milkshake with no purchase required, limit one per customer while supplies last.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|1 hr
|Jim bob otter
|8
|Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09)
|3 hr
|ron russo
|10
|Twins look back on nearly a century in Connecticut
|Jun 17
|BPT
|1
|SHU Student Charged With Making Up Rape Story M...
|Jun 16
|BPT
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford
|Jun 15
|VictorOrians
|1
|PA man sentenced to 19 years for Connecticut ro...
|Jun 14
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09)
|Jun 12
|Theresa Stanton
|39
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC