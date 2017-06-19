1 Person Injured When Sailboat Slams Into Another Boat Off Coast Of Darien

One person was seriously injured when a sailboat with no one at the controls ran into an anchored boat whose occupants were fishing Sunday morning off the coast of Darien, police said. The collision was reported at 9:45 a.m. about 1 mile west of Greens Ledge Lighthouse on Long Island Sound, Darien Police Detective James Palmieri said in a statement.

