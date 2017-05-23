With the slogan, "real.food.fast.," b.good is set to open its second...
Identified as important health topics for the community by a 2012 and 2016 study by the Norwalk Health Department and Norwalk Hospital , the city developed the Healthy or Life Project in collaboration with a variety of organizations from the city and surrounding towns. "The initiative is a chance for consumers to see something easily identifiable to note a healthy option when they're dining out and it also gives restaurants an option to highlight the work they're doing to promote healthy options," said Theresa Argondezzi , health educator for the Norwalk Health Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI
|Tue
|kosher nostra
|5
|Entrepreneurs betting on book and record stores
|May 18
|BPT
|1
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|May 18
|BPT
|7
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Norwalk
|May 18
|VictorOrians
|1
|Students tour religious sites, talk of tolerance
|May 16
|BPT
|1
|Conservation takes priority in planning for fut...
|May 14
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|May 12
|Wondering
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC