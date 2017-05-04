With several new restaurants, SoNo readies for Cinco de Mayo
El Segundo co-owner Chris Rasile on Thursday, May 4, 2017, as the South, Norwalk, Conn. "street food" restaurant prepares a tent for Cinco de Mayo celebrants expected throughout the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|14 min
|ffctguitar
|87
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|16 min
|ffctguitar
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|Wed
|BPT
|1
|Property Rounds: Conservation, development part...
|Wed
|BPT
|2
|Stamford immigrants protest outside government ...
|May 2
|okimar
|7
|Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras
|Apr 30
|BPT
|8
|Norwalk Man Arrested For Allegedly Bilking Aili... (Sep '10)
|Apr 21
|Vt lady
|5
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC