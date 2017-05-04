With several new restaurants, SoNo re...

With several new restaurants, SoNo readies for Cinco de Mayo

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

El Segundo co-owner Chris Rasile on Thursday, May 4, 2017, as the South, Norwalk, Conn. "street food" restaurant prepares a tent for Cinco de Mayo celebrants expected throughout the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09) 14 min ffctguitar 87
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... 16 min ffctguitar 2
News Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut Wed BPT 1
News Property Rounds: Conservation, development part... Wed BPT 2
News Stamford immigrants protest outside government ... May 2 okimar 7
News Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras Apr 30 BPT 8
News Norwalk Man Arrested For Allegedly Bilking Aili... (Sep '10) Apr 21 Vt lady 5
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Fairfield County was issued at May 05 at 3:04PM EDT

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,687 • Total comments across all topics: 280,792,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC