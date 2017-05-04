With 2,000 Attending, Dog Festival a Real Tail Wagger
One after the other, dogs of different sizes, breeds and barks tried their best at the obstacle course at Winslow Park today. A dog jumps a hurdle on the obstacle course today at the Westport Dog Festival.
