Wilton, New Canaan Siblings Hike Grand Canyon To Help Mom Fight Cancer

Starting Thursday, May 4, Bernadette Hess And Colin Coogan will be moving mountains by hiking the Grand Canyon to raise funds and awareness for the Norwalk-based Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation Team For Cures. Training for this event is a big challenge, write the two siblings on their Facebook page -- Hess lives in Wilton; Coogan from New Canaan -- but nothing compares to the challenges faced by patients with multiple myeloma.

