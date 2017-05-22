What's Your Fav Food Chain, Fairfield County? Five Guys Wins In New Poll
According to a newly released Harris Poll, Starbucks is their number one coffee-go-to, narrowly surpassing Dunkin' Donuts as the top java chain. Five Guys , on the other hand, with locations in Stamford, Newtown, Westport, Fairfield, Norwalk, and Shelton, beat out two-time leader In-N-Out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Entrepreneurs betting on book and record stores
|May 18
|BPT
|1
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|May 18
|BPT
|7
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Norwalk
|May 18
|VictorOrians
|1
|Students tour religious sites, talk of tolerance
|May 16
|BPT
|1
|Conservation takes priority in planning for fut...
|May 14
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|May 12
|Wondering
|2
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|May 10
|BPT
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC