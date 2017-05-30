Veterans march in the 2016 Memorial Day parade in New Canaan.
Frank Gallo, 91, has been named the grand marshal of the New Canaan's Memorial Day parade, taking place this Monday, May 29. Frank Gallo, 91, has been named the grand marshal of the New Canaan's Memorial Day parade, taking place this Monday, May 29. The 91-year-old New Canaan resident, who built his Grace Street house and has lived there since 1954, walks a mile and a half every day. Using his Fitbit, Gallo counts each of his many thousands of steps, paced some days through the aisles of Stop & Shop, other days around the perimeter of Wal-Mart .
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|20 hr
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|NEW CANAAN, the Ivory Tower of Fairfield County (Jul '07)
|Wed
|Heitzler
|36
|Bridgeport man allegedly assaulted his ex-girlf...
|May 25
|BPT
|1
|Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI
|May 23
|kosher nostra
|5
|Entrepreneurs betting on book and record stores
|May 18
|BPT
|1
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|May 18
|BPT
|7
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Norwalk
|May 18
|VictorOrians
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC