Veterans march in the 2016 Memorial D...

Veterans march in the 2016 Memorial Day parade in New Canaan.

Saturday May 27

Frank Gallo, 91, has been named the grand marshal of the New Canaan's Memorial Day parade, taking place this Monday, May 29. Frank Gallo, 91, has been named the grand marshal of the New Canaan's Memorial Day parade, taking place this Monday, May 29. The 91-year-old New Canaan resident, who built his Grace Street house and has lived there since 1954, walks a mile and a half every day. Using his Fitbit, Gallo counts each of his many thousands of steps, paced some days through the aisles of Stop & Shop, other days around the perimeter of Wal-Mart .

Norwalk, CT

