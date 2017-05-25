U.S. Census Bureau: Nearly 85 percent of Connecticut's municipalities losing residents
Most of Connecticut's cities and towns lost more residents than they gained from 2015 to 2016, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, with 143 of the state's 169 municipalities recording an erosion in population. In Fairfield County, Danbury, Stamford and Norwalk all showed growth during the period, with increases of 756, 701 and 222, respectively.
