Tree Takes Down Power Lines, Water Street Floods In Norwalk
A section of Water Street was flooded and a tree knocked down power lines on Patrick Avenue in Norwalk Thursday morning. Norwalk Police said on Twitter that Water Street was flooded between Hanford Place and Concord Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport man allegedly assaulted his ex-girlf...
|2 hr
|BPT
|1
|Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI
|Tue
|kosher nostra
|5
|Entrepreneurs betting on book and record stores
|May 18
|BPT
|1
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|May 18
|BPT
|7
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Norwalk
|May 18
|VictorOrians
|1
|Students tour religious sites, talk of tolerance
|May 16
|BPT
|1
|Conservation takes priority in planning for fut...
|May 14
|America Gentleman...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC