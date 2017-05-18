Tours & Tortas: Mill Hill Park To Reopen In Norwalk
Visit a Colonial herb garden, tour a new art exhibition and learn more about some truly revolutionary Norwalk women at the grand re-opening of Mill Hill Historic Park. Norwalk Historical Society will celebrate the 2 East Wall Street site from noon to 5 p.m. June 10 with free events throughout the day, a noon ribbon-cutting and tasty treats from Chef Tony Delicias' Mexican Food Truck from noon to 2 p.m. The events are part of Connecticut's CT Open House Day 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenwich Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Entrepreneurs betting on book and record stores
|Thu
|BPT
|1
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|Thu
|BPT
|7
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Norwalk
|Thu
|VictorOrians
|1
|Students tour religious sites, talk of tolerance
|May 16
|BPT
|1
|Conservation takes priority in planning for fut...
|May 14
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|May 12
|Wondering
|2
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|May 10
|BPT
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC