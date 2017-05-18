Tours & Tortas: Mill Hill Park To Reo...

Tours & Tortas: Mill Hill Park To Reopen In Norwalk

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Greenwich Daily Voice

Visit a Colonial herb garden, tour a new art exhibition and learn more about some truly revolutionary Norwalk women at the grand re-opening of Mill Hill Historic Park. Norwalk Historical Society will celebrate the 2 East Wall Street site from noon to 5 p.m. June 10 with free events throughout the day, a noon ribbon-cutting and tasty treats from Chef Tony Delicias' Mexican Food Truck from noon to 2 p.m. The events are part of Connecticut's CT Open House Day 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenwich Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Entrepreneurs betting on book and record stores Thu BPT 1
News Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09) Thu BPT 7
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Norwalk Thu VictorOrians 1
News Students tour religious sites, talk of tolerance May 16 BPT 1
News Conservation takes priority in planning for fut... May 14 America Gentleman... 1
News Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training May 12 Wondering 2
News PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop May 10 BPT 3
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,012 • Total comments across all topics: 281,131,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC