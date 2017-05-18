Tours & Tortas: Mill Hill Park To Reopen In Norwalk

Visit a Colonial herb garden, tour a new art exhibition and learn more about some truly revolutionary Norwalk women at the grand re-opening of Mill Hill Historic Park. Norwalk Historical Society will celebrate the 2 East Wall Street site from noon to 5 p.m. June 10 with free events throughout the day, a noon ribbon-cutting and tasty treats from Chef Tony Delicias' Mexican Food Truck from noon to 2 p.m. The events are part of Connecticut's CT Open House Day 2017.

