Tougher penalties for domestic violence, sex trafficking
There are 1 comment on the Norwalk Citizen News story from Friday May 26, titled Tougher penalties for domestic violence, sex trafficking. In it, Norwalk Citizen News reports that:
Jason "Boots" Prawl, 28, of Bridgeport, was indicted last year by a federal grand jury on two counts of sex trafficking of a minor. Jason "Boots" Prawl, 28, of Bridgeport, was indicted last year by a federal grand jury on two counts of sex trafficking of a minor.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
|
Since: Dec 15
600
|
#1 Sunday May 28
Give the Sicko life in jail. He also beat up these young girls.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|8 hr
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|NEW CANAAN, the Ivory Tower of Fairfield County (Jul '07)
|Wed
|Heitzler
|36
|Bridgeport man allegedly assaulted his ex-girlf...
|May 25
|BPT
|1
|Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI
|May 23
|kosher nostra
|5
|Entrepreneurs betting on book and record stores
|May 18
|BPT
|1
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|May 18
|BPT
|7
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Norwalk
|May 18
|VictorOrians
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC