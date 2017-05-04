The renovated Wall Street Theater as it appeared in February.
On the heels of a lien by a Danbury contractor, the CEO of the new Wall Street Theater stated the Norwalk theater purposefully withheld payment on grounds stipulated work was not completed - and that the nonprofit is the victim of hardball tactics. Morganti Group , a global contractor with corporate offices in Danbury, filed in late April a $1.5 million mechanic's lien against the Wall Street Theater.
