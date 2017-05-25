The headquarters building of Crius Energy at 535 Connecticut Ave. in Norwalk, Conn.
Crius Energy confirmed the milestone of 1 million customers achieved in the first quarter, with the Norwalk company managing electricity and natural gas programs. As part of a "Charge to One Million Customers" sweepstakes announced last December, Crius awarded $500 prizes to customers nationally, with winners including Ridgefield resident Candy Shaughnessy who enrolled for service that month with Crius subsidiary Public Power .
