The headquarters building of Crius En...

The headquarters building of Crius Energy at 535 Connecticut Ave. in Norwalk, Conn.

13 hrs ago Read more: News Times

Crius Energy confirmed the milestone of 1 million customers achieved in the first quarter, with the Norwalk company managing electricity and natural gas programs. As part of a "Charge to One Million Customers" sweepstakes announced last December, Crius awarded $500 prizes to customers nationally, with winners including Ridgefield resident Candy Shaughnessy who enrolled for service that month with Crius subsidiary Public Power .

